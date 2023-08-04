New victim identified in alleged Gilgo Beach serial killings

ABC News contributor Richard Frankel talks about the possibility of a new break in the case of the Gilgo Beach serial killings after police identified a seventh victim.

August 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live