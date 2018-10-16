Newborn boy found dead at recycling center

Workers at a recycling center in Stamford, Conn., made the tragic discovery while they were processing recyclable materials around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Stamford Police Lt. Tom Scanlon told ABC News.
0:56 | 10/16/18

