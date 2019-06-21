-
Now Playing: Inside the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's groundbreaking work in conservation
-
Now Playing: April, the giraffe, welcomed her fifth calf Saturday
-
Now Playing: Keke vs. Michael: Best wall wins!
-
Now Playing: Newborn giraffe runs around enclosure
-
Now Playing: Should you drink on a first date?
-
Now Playing: Breaking down summer fashion
-
Now Playing: Couple 'weds' in hospital for groom's 100-year-old grandma
-
Now Playing: Determined dog caught trying to steal cookies from the counter
-
Now Playing: Retirement community celebrates 18 residents who turn 100 or older this year
-
Now Playing: Non-verbal grad gives groundbreaking graduation speech
-
Now Playing: 18 centenarians in Michigan celebrate 100 years or more with birthday party
-
Now Playing: Which movie title describes your sex life?
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals: Must have items to help you go green!
-
Now Playing: Tim Cook gives inspiring commencement speech at Stanford University
-
Now Playing: Dublin residents help mother duck and ducklings cross the street
-
Now Playing: Barman drops tray full of beer all over customers
-
Now Playing: Little girl's infectious laugh will make you smile
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals to go green and choose clean
-
Now Playing: How well do you really know your partner?
-
Now Playing: Wallenda's NYC high-wire walk faces complications