Transcript for Newborns discovered dead at New Jersey recycling center

Well certainly there are so many questions about how old these babies were and how exactly ad they died and how they got here. You're found here at the cold feet paper stock company which is a recycling. Facility here in New Brunswick now that first discovery it was made at 9:20 yesterday morning. Half of industrial drive new Reza police were called and they began to investigate. In whiz six hours later Wednesday after noon when the body. And that second baby was found in the recycling facility we now know that the Middlesex medical examiner will perform an autopsy on both those bodies hopefully able to answer. Those questions about how old are how far along those babies are fetus is work how one when they died and if they are related now according to this company's website they take deliveries. Or will pick up paper or of the recyclables. There also operates when he pours seven and taking it up to 1000 tons of materials daily now prosecutors. They are working away at them police in this area as they tried. And they got exactly how the bodies of those babies got here. Led this morning a new brands like I'm Candace Macau on channel seven Eyewitness News.

