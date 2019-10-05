Transcript for News headlines today: May 10, 2019

A. US Chinese trade negotiators are unable to reach settlement last night in Washington. Marking a dramatic escalation in the trade war between the world's two largest economies market reaction in Asia was sister has Nikkei was down while Shanghai rallied over 3% after the news. In this list of tweets from the president trump has put out he is telling the falsehood. He is saying that China pays those terrorists directly into the US treasury that is not how it works. US importers. Pay the tax they passed that on to consumers that eventually goes into the treasury tried not paying us a dime here and President Clinton that they do. So over goes public today the right Haley company priced at 45 dollars per share protests are also scheduled in New York City. Drivers are demanding a greater share profits TD Ameritrade chief market strategist. JJ Kidd and says. That should not impact the big day just like any business. When when you're paying attention to what you're doing heat outside distractions and debated in the nine months. It appears North Korea's launch this week was of two short range missiles and experts say they're similar to Russian made missiles ABC's Martha Raddatz. The second launching of missiles in five days isn't cons for a little bit of alarm not not summing up the danger signals. But this is an escalation. In provocation. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is going to be nominated to the position on a permanent basis. The former Boeing executive this served as acting secretary for five months. We're hearing from one of the students who help save lives during the attack on a Colorado school Joshua Jones speaking exclusively with ABC news. We rushed him can just push him against the wall Meehan Brendan. Grabbed him and threw into the ground. You know I I stayed on top of him while. You know Brandon went often attract health Kendrick. Kendrick could steal was killed as the three charge the gunman Joshua ended up lying on top of the shooter both of the accused attackers are due in court today. Cells that is getting closer to offering free Wi-Fi on flights. It's planning a two week desk run on dozens of domestic flights later this month. Delta right now Wi-Fi cause as much as sixteen dollars for a full day of Wi-Fi in North America. Little over 10% of flyers typically sign on. Says something that you probably don't expect to see your right here this is not that far from here actually do airs. Brawling on the front lawn I'm in northern New Jersey home the person who live there capturing on camera. Those bears eventually ran off the homeowner says he believes it was over amazed. Urologist at Disney look at the headlines all the way to retreat we can fat and sit and images that we're seeing here on this Friday all from the last 24 hours. Any at highway 198 the Louisiana covered in water people who are stuck on interstate ten between Texas is it and it. Louisiana after hours these images to show you how much rain falling you would think if there's no real as separate RS mystery companies private. That comes out we have letting people already had not missed school today through the Gulf Coast and southern outpost at least because flash warning that normally packed Corpus Christi. Self will there be worried after this axis of is moving to the east yes audience and I'm Houston's hit Saturday about tanning and we stopped it. Seal Beach front page difficult couple of rounds of storms possible. In the South Carolina and Georgia. I'm Mother's Day it's not just go can be you know. Cook powder not part Stuart not yet there will be some pockets of dry but if you see sunshine you're one of those states. That is going to fire up the atmosphere where potential for severe storms. That there's a look four to six inches on and Mississippi. Alabama and Louisiana. Apple is even through an entry in places that Pepsi some flash.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.