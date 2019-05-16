Transcript for News headlines today: May 16, 2019

A. Missouri State Senate has now passed new restrictions on abortion and the unborn deserves an a and down vote under the bill abortions would be banned after eight weeks of pregnancy the only exception for medical emergencies. This comes after Alabama's governor signed a law banning all abortions in our state. Accepting gays is where the mother's health is threatened at all human life is break. Saudi Arabia is now accusing Iran of ordering a drone attack carried out on Saudi oil pipelines Iran is also being played in connection sanitized and several oil tankers around the Persian gulf. Congressional leaders are expecting a briefing today on threats from Iran that force the State Department took hold non emergency personnel out of US embassy in Iraq. Democratic field just got a little bit bigger you're sitting where build oblige you became the 23 candidate can of the White House race that this hedge. As president I will take on the wealthy I won't take on the big corporations. I will not rest until this government service working what are you bring to the race that no one else can. Working Americans deserve better and I know we can do it because I've done it here in though largest toughest cities in this country. We are putting money back in the hands of working people. President from today's expected to roll out a new immigration plan eight they're allowing more high skilled workers into the US. And overhauling ports of entry. Critics say the proposal won't address the millions of undocumented immigrants already in the country. A firefighter responding to an emergency call in Appleton Wisconsin has been shot and jailed. Three more people are heard firefighter was a fourteen year veteran of the department. Police are still searching for the suspects. This morning the last new images of missing I grew Amanda Taylor. The thirty sexual scene in the local market it now we we can do today this surveillance video captured minutes. Before she disappeared yoga instructor wearing a light colored tank to. Dark sandals. We're driving the way here for a white SUV. Amanda Stanley believes she could still anywhere in that CEO Steve including this and it's the same. One toward Clinton boyfriend Benjamin uncle spoke to us overnight. She's my soul mate she's my thumb in my life I feel she's still out there. It's the terrifying video you can't take your eyes off. A chopper spinning out of control breaking into pieces then plunging into the Hudson River in New York City. Incredibly the 34 year old pilot on board survived. With just a cut on his hand narrowly escaping death he stood on one of the flotation devices until passing ferry boat. Picked him up. For the seventh year in a role Wal-Mart tops the list of fortune's biggest corporations by revenues that we do is ExxonMobil. Apple Berkshire Hathaway and Amazon round out the top lives. Researchers have found while LED lights are more energy efficient they can lead to irreversible. Hinds damage. In the study which was up published and fragments found exposure to intense. And powerful LED lights can damage the eyes of Gretna. And diminished sharpness of vision even. Lower intensity light sources can lead to problems like accelerating the aging of retinal tissue. Tonight we've seen the Eiffel Tower happy birthday and a 130 years old Parisian celebrating in style within twelve minute laser light show. You have until Friday to see it for yourself. As they usually go ahead and apparently that help that would fallen in North Dakota so it actually up the tennis ball size hail. This is a long front and low pressure system that is seeking. South. Things into the midwest today it will eventually at some for the next week with you Alan. Jeff if you don't hear and that's the C a big factor in the severe weather outbreaks. The next couple Monday but let's see if from the northern Nebraska through northern Iowa over Chicago and even Indianapolis. Today is the day to watch out for some of these strong winds especially in England economy that's at large. Outlets and then talk about the next storms that does that loan that has already dropped more than five inches of rain. It did not. California. This is Sonoma County some of the vineyards where under water when 300 early. And that and Friday it is that the what I really want to focus Sunday at Nebraska South Dakota Minnesota Iowa that personal pocket. Yes it stretches through Kansas and Oklahoma. But that's what Texas Midland Odessa even they'll be Natalie all included an you have stressed right. Yeah.

