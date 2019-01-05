Transcript for News headlines today: May 1, 2019

Sentencing day for the WikiLeaks founder of fifty weeks behind bars in Great Britain for skipping bail. Swiss attorney general William Barr just hours away from testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Questions are coming up about his summary of the Muller report. ABC news can confirm that special counsel Robert Mueller felt that the attorney general was misrepresenting. The special counsel's findings and expressed concerns about r.s four page summary. Trading in a march letter that it quote. Did not fully capture the context nature and substance of this office's work and conclusions. Two weeks later part denying knowledge of that frustration when he testified before congress members of the special counsel's team. Are frustrated you know what their reference and with that. I don't know who didn't Bob -- support you're conclusion but I don't know whether post reported my conclusion. Senator van Holland now tweeting and we now know molesting his concerns on March 27. Are totally misled me and the congress and the public and must resign. That is a Wayland opposition leader Obama why dole is urging people to take to the streets reveal mass protest on Wednesday. President Nicholas Madera was calling for his supporters did hit the streets do. US national security advisor John Bolden. We want as our principal objective of the peaceful transfer of power. But I will say again as the president has said from the outset. And Nicklaus in the bureau and those supporting him perfectly those who are not Venezuelan should know is all options are on the table. Police in Charlotte have identified the man accused of shooting six people on the campus of the University of North Carolina Charlotte. 22 year old Kristen and roads around and police say he killed two and wounded full. The measles outbreak continues to spread across the country with Orange County California confirming its first case. A woman who recently returned from overseas. And traveled to Los Angeles also contracted measles there is but these latest patients were not connected to the cases that forced hundreds of students and staff to quarantine. And UCLA. How stayed in the number of measles cases nationwide Tom 700. Stephanie host Alex for back we had a chance to sit down with him it was his first interview since you revealed. As cancer diagnosis and he showed his signature humor. At hard as he faces this pedal. I'm fighting through it my. Platelets my blood counts are steady my waited steady. The numbers that indicate the cancer ended the cancer indicators. Those are coming down so I've got another Ki moon was next week and then will do a review to find out where things stand. The Yankees pitchers see face of out BM has reached the major mile zone becoming only the seventeenth. Pitcher ever. To strike out 3000. Batters I'm happy is milestone came in the second inning. The last night's game in Arizona. After the strike out his teammates don't rush the field to congratulate him. Meteorologists at yeah. C and we talked about that low level jet and the wind shear possible that caused tornadoes. Look at this video this fun out of dean Texas and that is seen tornado on the happy take a different people as they evolve and mature and very seeded toppled funnel it looks like that just if I don't the bay that. It then has the debris and the of the circulation so that's certainly trying to lately he compensation all the way down. At another point it looked like this just a moment ago this from our parents not in an obvious. But near wedged in there and they're certainly less damage during the very this video out of Kansas. Urged them to. Lineup doing a lot of this surveys and they're at least 25 reported us flood alerts this is all along that stationary front the is so slow moving. As for the next 24 hours I'm gonna go yeah. Really anywhere and the potential for that boundary that's up after the rate this morning. Cause more severe storms that along with islands in the west. As Kathleen Bell Dallas the cancer risks and for not just tornadoes and strong winds and large camp.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.