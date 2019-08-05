Transcript for News headlines today: May 8, 2019

House Democrats are expected to vote today to hold attorney general William Barr in contempt. For refusing to turn over and hundreds acted version of the Muller reports. One dead and several hurt after a shooting at a school in Colorado just outside of Denver. Two suspects are under arrest ABC's Alex Stone is in highlands ranch. Of the eight who were injured here most of them have now gone home three are still in hospitals to remain in serious condition one in stable. One of the hospitals treating victims has dealt with three high school shootings. Columbine in 1999 a rap Lowell high school and when he thirteen. Now this shooting here in highlands ranch. In the mid 1980s and ninety's president trump posted over a billion dollars in business losses after the New York time says after obtaining ten years of tax information. This is as devastating an entire family killed here this morning in that early morning fire we have just learned from fire officials. And it may have started Indy kitchen with a burner that was left on on the stove overnight you can see the damage that is unless it is building its top. Work completely burned out. How mother her four young children the youngest just three years old were killed with another family member citizens that video shows what it looked like here. Just after the fire department arrived about 1:45. This morning. The 911 call came in from someone on the sixth floor of the building across the street here. At a 142. And Adam Clayton Powell junior boulevard. Sober and let drivers are set to hold a strike today over wages and working conditions. A day before Albers IPO. Through the first no hitter of the season Oakland a's pitcher Mike fires and at last night's game against the red but. Right out if the second no hitter of his career. I want a meteorologist rob Marciano on the ABC news weather center tracking severe weather across essentially US envoy. We have much of tornadoes yesterday yours truly mad at one cell line multi vortex of Purcell. You receive the the main. Cortex and the second one medal went down perhaps no big damage that it's in a rural area but we also had a big tornado. During the night time there rock. CEO dominated by it but lightning there that is your recent very dangerous and when these reports. And a Houston. Circling getting over ten inches of rainfall cars being abandoned in the Houston metropolitan area because vault flooding there. And heavy rainfall from have a secondary system that tapped in the gulf today. Exact south Dallas Waco Shreveport the stories and super cells developing west Texas. Austin you be under the gun later on this morning in this afternoon and then not have any moves east of the Mississippi River. On Thursday's. Barack Shreveport Alexandria Jackson met Memphis will be on the unfortunate here whether that.

