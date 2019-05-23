Transcript for News headlines today: May 23, 2019

For him. Three people killed overnight in Missouri and storms that spawned more than two dozen reported tornadoes in Missouri and Oklahoma. She wants NATO hit miseries capital Jefferson City. If you look over here. Signs are down these are massive power lines. Pilots just stuff is all mangled up across the street and they they really had an issue trying to get around those power lines. The so called American Taliban John Walker Lindh is said to be released from federal prison in Indiana today. Spent more than seventeen years behind bars after pleading guilty to providing support to the Taliban. Sources now tell ABC news that the Pentagon will lay out a request to the White House today. Good stand up to 101000 more troops to the Middle East the plan designed to deter aggression from Iran. New York State lawmakers advanced a bill allowing congress to access state tax returns of a US president. Congressional committees have so far been barred from getting president comes. Federal filings spokesman says governor Andrew Cuomo will review the bills carefully. Customs and Border Protection says a six my during children who died after spending time in US custody. In San Antonio Texas was a ten year old girl who died last fall in had a history of congenital heart defects. Five other kids die in the past six month. Thousands worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aid following two deadly crashes. Experts from around the world are gathering today. ABC's Alex Stone aviation regulators from around the global meet in Fort Worth to talk about the process to get the planes flying again it could still be months before bowing as final approval from the FAA to deploy its long awaited software update for the 737 Max. Airlines say though we'll take more than just FAA approval the crewmembers and passengers blossom have to be confident in the planes before they can fly again. There are new charges against attorney Michael Leavitt knotty now accused of stealing 300000. Dollars from former clients stormy Daniels who battled president from heaven audience charged with fraud and identity theft and could get twenty years in prison. You may want to wipe down your credit cards a new study says the average credit or debit card is far dirtier than dasher coins. Showed nearly doubled the jerks. A remarkable discovery regarding a painful history officials announcing the discovery of booklets Hilda the last noon shift to bring in slate persons in the US. Found in the waters of Alabama these images coming from the National Geographic story last American slave ship discovered an Alabama. The 100 intent captives arrived at port Matilda the last of an estimated 380. Barrels and Africans. It brought in bondage to America between sixteen O nine and the sixty. Theriot covenants appearance on the twenty dollar bill is being delayed the Obama administration plan to have to replace president Andrew Jackson in next year. But Treasury Secretary Stephen Nugent says they have to focus on security changes to other bills first. Meaning are her parents will be delayed until at least 20/20 six. Urologist in dizzy with the Thursday forecast that you really don't want to miss especially if you live in the mid Atlantic or northeast let me tell you why we've had at least 29 reported tornadoes just in the last 24 hours this video actually judges and the flash flooding in the Pacific storms. We've got all of into the northeast of this crescent Oklahoma along the center on river. And they had that close to nine inches on Monday with the storms and then the rivers kept. Rising and this is what happened so we still half flood warnings not because you're gonna get you actually will get quite a bit more rain going into next week but not just because at. But because it's not going downstream even in Arkansas you're going to be watching those rivers and creeks rise rapidly. I'm then call John Kerry this just shows you one. Major circulation had. Yeah multi vortex many many little circulation with and it. I'm there weren't dozens of people injured he had at least three people killed just in the storm's overnight how that power. Is sliding east so that same cold front that we've RD scene at capability. And so yes it is possible but definitely damaging wind. I need to look out if you're anywhere from Albany and Syracuse down to Scranton certainly Harrisburg art will expire. Baltimore and Wilmington Delaware. And expect to Pittsburgh because as this cold front drew. This after the noon hour from west to east so while it's board to six at at prime time when every traveling for Memorial Day weekend. On this Thursday afternoon and evening you're traveling I 95 or I 88 I 87 up to New York. You're gonna wanna watch the re act and perhaps delay your trip or started earlier depending ago. Not just here in the northeast there's also this risk area back in the plains again this is a new storm is gonna bring Kansas. Western Oklahoma and panhandle of Texas. Damaging winds tornadoes.

