Transcript for News headlines today: May 30, 2019

You. Of them but like Scott that would shut by the media and the Democrat Jeff Flock. This that's in force feeding up in Washington after special counsel Robert Mueller. Talked about his report on Russian interference in the election. Mueller said Justice Department rules prevented him from even considering whether the president may have obstructed justice. Citing a long time department of justice policy Robert Mueller says his office didn't. Have the authority to charge the president of the United States with the federal crime under longstanding. Department policy. They present president cannot be charged with a federal crimes while he is in office. That is unconstitutional. And instead pushing the decision to congress. President from denying the Wall Street Journal report that he wanted to cover up the date. The navy destroyer USS John S McCain during his visit to Japan. Navy did not cover up the meaning of the US is guys became as requested by the White House he was. Tell ABC news. The White House had made the request ahead of president from this because he Japan which it is based. Officials said senior navy leaders rebuffed the idea after an initial discussion. Did you talk to us about the USS John McCain did the White House indeed request that it be hidden from view our camouflage anyway. Did you know about it what you think that this. You just tell you. What are when I read this morning was the first I heard about it. Louisiana's governor is now poised to sign new restrictions on abortion in the law. State lawmakers have passed a bill that outlaws abortions after fetal heartbeat can be detected at about six weeks of pregnancy. When a person's heart stopped beating. You know their life is and you dissident robards. Tonight Anderson what happens next after they're born and you're not just in the Big Ten and the thing. At least seven people are dead and 21 more are missing after tour boat carrying a group of South Koreans sank in the Danube River in Budapest. Officials say the boat turned on its side and went under in just seven seconds. Search operations are extending for hundreds of miles. Is your. Parliament dissolving itself an early morning vote after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to put a government together it sets up a second national election this year. Actually scripture has taken the stand at the trial about alleged serial killer in Los Angeles Kirchner. Testified about at night eighteen years ago when he was supposed to take a young woman how he went to her home but she didn't answer. Actress says the next morning he found out the woman had been found dead this aspect of it. Is accused of being a sexual thrill killer responsible course freedom. And may the force be with you. CEO Bob Iger of Disney the parent company of ABC news unveiling Disney. New Orleans Star Wars galaxies that. There's there's somebody you knows how to fix this thing. Star Wars galaxies edged. Is now open. Hi everybody I'm meteorologist rob Marciano on the ABC news weather center to date may bear will be our fourteenth consecutive day. Damaging tornadoes and we start you see pat breakdown at least a little point four reported tornadoes yesterday in a 24 hour period. Here's one of them in the eastern Texas. That briefly and all over the place here in Texas there unsure of the strength of this but. Certainly looks to be at least he have to bear possibly stronger than that all right the system itself stretching out some. But the northeast gets the bulk of the spin energy use and left so strong winds large a few tornadoes today. In the same spots pretty much that we saw yesterday which is. Much of the Ohio River. In through Charleston, West Virginia is for what you've had a rough a couple of weeks Pittsburgh is well. And now a DC in somebody's sneak up and you are flooding of course the other issue was this the Arkansas River. Has been. Really bad from Wichita that it is down through Tulsa Fort Smith then into little rocks where the river continues to rise there's a flood warnings are posted. I'm and it's also where the river is cresting will remain near record level. Really for the next several days can be very slow exit receipts all those homes that are flooded will remain button fortunately for probably a week or longer. Here we go somewhat quieter pattern of folks who've been suffering from heat in the southeast that's been. Really stick in our pattern to us that receives that weekends and that flattens the judge and now it will ever acquire wild weather pattern. Not completely dry. Weekend thankfully quiet. Yourself prepares. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.