Transcript for News headlines today: April 30, 2019

Income sits down today at the white house with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top Democrats infrastructure is on the agenda at the White House says it hopes immigration is also discussed. On immigration the president is now proposing charging people Seeking Asylum a a fee to process their applications he also wants regulations that would force most applications to be completed within 180 day it's. Federal officials say they thwarted terror plot targeting white supremacists in California. By an army veteran who converted today is on men wanted retribution for the New Zealand mosque attacks he was taken into custody after he took receipt. But what he thought were pressure cooker bombs a US attorney says mark Domingo was arrested Friday on a charge of providing material support to terrorists. After the first campaign event of his new presidential run former vice president Joseph Biden sat down with ABC's Robin Roberts and she asked them why voters should dig him instead of the president we have. The economy is doing well. Did you get any benefit from tax cuts. Have you lived in wages really don't think you deserve your employers treat human anymore respect and dignity than did before death. President coveted Stanley are now suing a pair of banks try to stop them from complying with congressional subpoenas to hand over information on the Trump Organization. A compromise between trump and Democrats in congress is unlikely so a federal judge last to determine the legality of the subpoenas. But whoever loses apple marks up the appellate ladder possibly to the US Supreme Court. Deputy attorney general rob rose and Stein has announced he's resigning effective may eleventh. Rosen Steiner pointed in oversaw Robert Moeller is Russian investigation. In his letter of resignation of president trump he writes we keep the faith we follow the rules and we always put America first. Attorney general William Barr writing the department and I will miss him. High near Austin museum it's his day taking it through this severe storms forecasting and sound repetitive but isn't that kind of care you really have to okay and who is going out the threat. And this is why because you could end up seeing pictures like this in your backyard those bulls down that road eureka Kansas Kelly Anthony miles per hour wind gusts. We text ads that's not us now that is hail coming from thunderstorms that someone had reached out to. Hey guys that's two plus and that you do that again today. Specialist a dress uniform and big complexes NC got that warm front up then that will potentially give some flash flooding. From Iowa city Kansas City in Missouri most of misery. Even in target and Oklahoma but that enhance risk for severe storms where there's enough what we call low level jet and heavily. And wind from the surface streaming in one direction and cooler drier air above it a different direction there's not when she and her right. Produced tornadoes from Norman Oklahoma Tulsa and Joplin Missouri. Quickly it would we'll also give you green eyes and nor the 540 men and I 35 in Oklahoma Tennessee up to 56 inches of.

