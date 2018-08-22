Transcript for News headlines today: Aug. 22, 2018

The president's former fixer Michael Cohen now admits he's guilty of campaign finance crimes and says he did it have to direction of the president. Former trump campaign chair Paul man aboard his looking at as much as eighty years in prison following his conviction on bank and tax fraud counts. FaceBook now says it is pulled down over 600 fake accounts groups in pages for what the social network called an authentic behavior. California congressman Duncan Hunter is accused of using a quarter million dollars in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses Republican has been pulled from his congressional committees. Residents up in West Virginia did mention the murder I would jogger Molly tidbits and you saw what happened to that. Incredible beautiful young woman. Shoot it never happened. A man in the united seats illegally. Christian Rivera has been arrested on murder charges investigators had been working around the clock says she mysteriously vanished but authorities revealed it was surveillance video captured on a neighbor's camera that helped them track the suspect down. Sly is bracing for hurricane lane the category five storm has the big island under a hurricane warning. Its leaders at Ohio State University meet today to discuss the future of head football coach Urban Meyer the board will review an independent investigative committee's report into whether Urban Meyer was aware of them properly reported allegations of domestic abuse against one of his coaches and when he fifteen Ohio State University president Michael tricks is to announce its decision on Myers future giving the appropriate time for consideration. Meteorologist Cindy C here with your weather headlines on the Wednesday morning it's all about hurricane lane headed toward Hawaii now. The nearest category five hurricane has ever back into the Hawaiian Islands we're making history. That's records at 1851. Yet been swirling. For Britain hurricane warnings about they got Clinton that's mostly. I served up to 25 feet but the hurricane watch and placed. Now he's co op blue Angel why. Also an flash flood watch so where does the pat take it looks like it's going to be just West Coast of the island and talent he's at it has shifted just a little farther west that's good news anywhere from Honolulu back. Still need that ice airspace certainly could see rain dumped twenty inches and of the wind the most gets hit him in excess. He spent five miles per hours if this bill tonight through Friday event. And look at it. Inside I actually have images now coming in the hurricane hunters. Definitely say that landed sent right away it is stunning to see scope storm. And certainly something that would be watching you get into the weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.