Transcript for News headlines today: Dec. 11, 2018

A. Still Schumer Nancy Pelosi dobbs Democrats in the senate and house to meet with president trump today. On the agenda hashing out a budget deal to prevent a government shutdown next week's not on the agenda more money. For the border wall the president wants there's been a feud. For proposals out there are no where near a five billion dollar total though some of that Democrats have agreed to something you know one point six billion dollar range but there's planning and members of houses say they don't want to spend a penny we're expecting both sides to kind of didn't. So clueless speeding up the shut down of its social network called Google+. The decision coming after his second software problem was discovered that exposed the private information of 52 million uses. Gogel ahead Sinatra giant is doing to testify before congress today the data privacy high on the agenda. The marine corps' now that clear that hard Marines are dead through week after the refueling plane crashed into the sea off the Japanese coast. The plane had a mid air accident. Fighter jet. Birdies prime minister Theresa may is making the rounds hobbling but here big union leaders. Trying to get changes made him Britain's exit deal. But EU commission president John plot Yonkers ruling out any renegotiation. Sen Maria Medina a Russian gun rights activists accuse of trying to. Run influence operations in the US. Has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and is agreeing to cooperate with the investigators. Meteorologist injure you right here with a little headline Korea that you may not expect because this storm is over as follows as far as falling precipitation. But it's not over as far as the track especially for black ice in the southeast I western North Carolina western Virginia and even eastern Tennessee pickings for ten foot of snow fell it is so heavy. And downed trees. And then up to three eve almost of snow and Carolina that heavy wet snow taking on roofs. Across different art so. Just keep that in mind as its next time because there are already. Flood watches up. Winter storm warnings for parts of the cascades and northern Rockies this storm come through. Already happening this morning in the Pacific northwest and outlook for the northern Rockies and the settlement Friday. And heavy rain. In the same area that got hit with pilots now. Until men get cut that melts and freeze back and forth and that's why haven't really be concerned about a 27 feels like an answer point three Charlotte. Because you're gonna have those black eyes going into public you're really Wednesday morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.