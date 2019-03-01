Transcript for News headlines today: Jan. 3, 2019

Later today the Democrats become the majority in the House of Representatives and will immediately go about passing bills to re open the government. Bill's senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says he won't bring up for a vote. The senate will always is considering a democratic bill which cannot pass this Trevor in which the president of who about. They thirteen of the government shut down hinges on the president's demand for five point six billion dollars to a border wall with Mexico. They say the wolves a moral. We'll then give that got to do something about the Vatican has the Vatican. The biggest all of them all Democrats made clear if they aren't budging either. We'll bring to the floor led to. Elation which will open up that. It will be days that my actions taken by the Republican senate. Billiton had passed him on the floor of the senate. I have been ninety and of working committees. Unanimous. Stock futures are looking down this morning after apple surprised everyone by announcing that its. Cutting revenue forecasts for the first time in over a decade. Eleven suspects in the murder of reporter Jamal could still be at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul made their first court appearance today in Saudi Arabia even a state run media they're saved prosecutors plan to ask for the death penalty. For at least five of them. China's space program pulling off a world's first it has successfully landed a probe on the far side of the moon. A photo being backed shows a small crater in appearance surface. We're seeing the first images of an icy object one billion miles away from Pluto. So far this space object ever explore. A NASA spacecraft passed at this week it's about twenty miles across. And appears as you can see here to be a two objects linked together like small balls from a snowman. Meteorologists it is the here at got there whether it's gonna wanna hear Oklahoma City public schools closed things to this that freezing rain on the roads seal those accidents it wasn't just what was that interstate. All covered Tulsa and best when he carved islands there you go back down to Texas sent just. Passed the state line there we stifled Texas. And you got more wind and rain hit the frozen surface. You get ice cleared the the president is that they get they might still be winter storm warning. But on the planet and then at Houston Jack Mississippi and Atlanta. Last about their second. Wettest years on record and when he team already saturated and that's like anywhere. And it's gonna make of it. Just. Both timing happens today board that he's in its Louisiana but then you go to Georgia tomorrow morning eventually. Nearly play an Atlantic and northeast heading west at Long Island is about an event Saturday morning. The forecast overall fewer than three inches when it or not it's just south Atlanta. The east Montgomery and bull's eye is in seeing that pet rivers. Well a little heavy or heavier than I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.