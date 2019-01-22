Transcript for News headlines today: Jan. 22, 2019

CC 32 of the government shutdown and hundreds of thousands of federal workers including TSA agents. Are looking the second week with a missed paycheck from the TSA is that this is going into uncharted territory as the strongest government shutdown in US history drags on its American families paying the price. At the international airport in Baltimore security checkpoint day has had to close again due to staffing. And these were the long security lines in New Orleans thanks in part to the government shutdown. The TSA says the 10% of its workforce called in sick son more than three times what's normal workers are refusing to work for free. Bank of America chase PNC and Wells Fargo are allowing government workers to make a late payments and in some cases adjust loans that is still could be reported to their credit reports. The senate may vote later this week and a measure to reopen the government has spent billions. On the border war. But a possible drug organization deal in Russian a couple of days ago we said president drop was having conversations about it almost up to Election Day. Now ABC's Kara Phillips as a statement from Julie on. My recent statements about discussions during the 2016 campaign to Michael Cohen and then candidate Donald Trump about a potential from Moscow project. Were hypothetical. And not based on conversations. I had with the residents. Gold bull was being ordered to pay a nearly 57 million dollar fine for breaking a privacy law a year French regulator hitting the search giant with the find saying. Google didn't do enough to collect consent from users before gathering data for targeted ad. American bald we let facing espionage charges in Russia. Ben in a Moscow courtroom this morning. It's his first appearance since being arrested in a judges ordered that he remain in custody. The native American at the center of a viral video showing what appeared to be a standoff with some high schoolers. Says he wants to meet the kids from Kentucky and Nathan Phillips spoke to. ABC news. She reason I was. In the middle of that. We came to a point where somebody had. Some. Teachers of Los Angeles is second biggest school system in the country. Are still out on strike lockout is now into its second week and teachers are striking over class size and pay. 11 there's been killed and an avalanche in Colorado. In the back country near Aspen Colorado on deadly avalanche one person traveling with a group was trapped. The person did not survive in the last ten days avalanches across the west have trapped ten people killing four. Meteorologist it is B and how. That holds yes we have a few more hours of what is on the line of dangerous and annually rebound we're talking about forties but on the 'cause then called lunch in between. That's no cola quit but think about North Carolina. Frozen. At so many people saying I don't know how you look as well Hamlet for a couple more hours then the at warm front. The bubbles of red. They're coming your way for a lot of folks and he would change here. Then you've got to see though that is along with a storm which right now has already shut down roads just east Denver this morning. And on interstates seventy even until lottery pick almost impossible to travel blizzard conditions there. That's just my past each and look at Chicago this impact Milwaukee Green Bay and naturally you could drag canvases 7 PM. Then he's look at what's gonna happen by Wednesday night mostly alternative to every and it really helped warm the temperatures briefly. We giggled again but.

