Transcript for News headlines today: June 4, 2019

A. From the famous Trafalgar has gladly inspection Nelson's column is right behind me for the recently as today because of the people who. How scared thousands tens of thousands even hundreds of thousands expected to god they exit bag. Then on against America and they against the president and the official visit kids and you gag order against them the policies the words. And that's why the that we see original that are not yet busy that giant global does come all of Philadelphia and its. Fountain famous phrases that the president likes to you like maintenance under the delusion. The search continues for a motive after the deadly shooting at a Virginia Beach, Virginia government office. Left twelve workers there damn. The newly released email. There's only deepening the mystery just hours before that massacre Dwayne credit sending in his resignation letter telling his supervisor quote. It has been a pleasure to serve the city but due to personal reasons I must relieve my position. Credit in the supervisor agreeing his last day would be in two weeks but the shooter would later die in a hail of gunfire that evening. After police say he killed twelve innocent victims most of them coworkers. A new hearing today on the future Missouri's only abortion clinic. The hearing and at Michael's filters courtroom we'll determine whether a temporary order he issued Friday to people from the Planned Parenthood clinic in Saint Louis will be made permanent. The state of Missouri had threatened to deny the clinic's license were what it called deficiencies to could jeopardize patient safety. Deficiencies which clinic officials that had been resolved. It's bloody clothes are among the evidence police say they've found in the search for a missing mother of five from Connecticut. Detectives believe Jennifer do Los was the victim of a serious assaults they also say. They have surveillance video of a man they suspect is her estranged husband. Leaving with garbage bags with bloodstained items inside them. Leaving them at dozens of places the night she vanished. He and his girlfriend are charged with the evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution. Slight overwhelming vote the house passed a disaster aid measure worth more than nineteen billion dollars. Some of the world's biggest tech companies coming under a new federal spotlight. House Judiciary Committee is launching an investigation into competition in the digital industry. Regulators are giving up oversight over companies like apple Google and FaceBook. A powerful virus is suspected of killing a young husband in light from Texas on their dream vacation in Fiji. Michelle and David Paul died within days of each other and that's how Pacific. Their bodies can't be returned to the US until cause of death is determined. And the teen Ager attacked by a shark off the coast of North Carolina says she's staying positive. Seventeen year old page winters says she'll be okay after losing her leg. Her father scared off the shark by punching it in the nose. Her classmates have collected more than 20000 dollars to help pay her medical expenses. And the street is silver James told sour now officially the second winningest. Jeopardy champ ever. After losing the last night. Imagine driving your kid to school and seeing this. Babin to man and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina that giant Gator. Just roaming around the neighborhood thankfully we'll have any dinosaur reminded its own business. Urologist in Louisiana Tuesday morning we still talking flooding but even higher levels of flooding so let me take you to the pictures that I love Arkansas along our river highest levels. In 77 years since the forties. The only groups. Exist between the river lake where 100 homes are pretty this is the highest level at them. Cell taking. A couple of days and it can be careful look at that because there is more rain coming at this point X. The and in the upper level of service and please leave out anywhere from say three. His reign the registry along Americans are her misery the big issues and it's. Just this market that we have to bet it's out perfectly talking about flooding in several states. This is from Iowa at 29 at times that it didn't close this quaint covered in water because earlier art had them. Really rough play. And the end of the winter early spring that that happened but not happening again I'm getting messages from people from South Dakota and Mississippi saying we can't plant. We are around that water this is an issue. For much of the center earnings.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.