NFL commissioner’s behind-the-scenes tour of 1st virtual NFL draft

More
Commissioner Roger Goodell discusses how tonight’s draft will work and the state of the NFL during the pandemic.
9:38 | 04/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NFL commissioner’s behind-the-scenes tour of 1st virtual NFL draft

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:38","description":"Commissioner Roger Goodell discusses how tonight’s draft will work and the state of the NFL during the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70321988","title":"NFL commissioner’s behind-the-scenes tour of 1st virtual NFL draft","url":"/US/video/nfl-commissioners-scenes-tour-1st-virtual-nfl-draft-70321988"}