Transcript for Ex-NFL player Rae Carruth released after nearly 20 years in prison

Good morning Barbara get us right he's expected to walk out at the same thing correctional institution any minute now we're talking almost nineteen years. After that fatal shooting now he spoke with our sister station WS has the out of Charlotte. He says he's excited about his release but also nervous about how the public will receive him break route. A former Carolina third player accusing convicted of orchestrating the murder of his pregnant girlfriend sure weekend she shot four times. While driving down a street near Charlotte she called 91 telling the operator Korea was driving in front over. And it's slowed down before that shooting and to root core Reid denied being involved. She Rica's unborn son of course has terrible policy as a as a result of that attack. Streak is mom Sandra Adams and that raising chancellor Lee has his son Cory says he hopes to be able to take over the here that suddenly gets out of prison. In a letter Cory told Adams you're not gonna quote be around for ever but later creep into changing his mind saying that he would not pursue. A relationship with his son and again we are expecting him to walk out. Any minute now we got that ten minute warning. About a few minutes ago and it looks like we may have him he just a second government just a minute. We are all waiting to see if he's gonna walk out of the small building that's behind the correctional institution. There appears to be a white suburban it looks like they may be his driver. And it looks like he's walking out as you can see right now. Scott a couple of security corrections officers with him a woman that I can seat. And he is looks like he's gonna get straight into that white suburban. Now it's unclear who is with him if it's not an attorney. Oh boy here that may be coming to talk with says that right now there is about. It with skiing media outlets from across the region across the state here. And that white suburban as you can see pull it off pretty speedily hear. Doesn't appear that he may talked with the that the media at this time.

