NJ Supreme Court tosses mother's murder conviction

A divided New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out the 2016 conviction of Michelle Lodzinski, a former single mother from South Amboy who was accused of killing her 5-year-old son in 1991.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live