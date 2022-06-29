NOAA report on US sea level rise a 'wake-up call'

ABC News Meteorologist Melissa Griffin breaks down a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report showing high-tide flooding is rising at concerning levels across the U.S. coastlines.

