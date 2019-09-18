Nonbinary pronoun 'they' added to Merriam-Webster dictionary

Merriam-Webster has added another definition for the word "they" that can be used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.
09/18/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Nonbinary pronoun 'they' added to Merriam-Webster dictionary
A new pronoun is among 533. Words making their debut in the Merriam Webster dictionary the public just treated today that said non buying Harry used the word day. Has been added to the dictionary according to the publishers day can be used to refer to a person whose gender identity is neither male nor feet now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

