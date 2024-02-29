Nonprofit Every Cure aims to use AI to help repurpose drugs for untreated diseases

The White House is hoping to use AI to match already approved drugs with untreated diseases. The federal government is giving nonprofit Every Cure nearly $50 million to develop the technology.

February 29, 2024

