Transcript for Nor’easter slams tri-state region

And I let's bring in chief meteorologist ginger zee who's here in Manhattan for a said ginger good morning where's this storm heading now. It is going to be here by tonight the let me just say it happened around me this is Columbus Circle very busy usually act you can hear and now see the clouds. Working tirelessly because even now we had somewhere between probably seven and ten inches here in Manhattan it it's going down. It's still blowing with the wind and asking me the problem like rob was ticketed did let showing you now let me hadn't focus in on the heavier snow totals that this isn't meager compared to what happened west of us. That's what more than three feet and closing in on form feet of snow looks like. And they cut New York the pictures there of the vehicles buried it's gonna take awhile to get out of that Newark valley New York coming in with a top hot total right now 44 inches Litsch filled Pennsylvania updated to 43 Philadelphia ended up with six point three inches which is. Six inches more than they saw all of last season. But what's left about three to six or parts of New Hampshire and Maine and just far eastern Massachusetts. So it's going to be out here but the wind won't and that cold certainly won't look the wind chills by tomorrow morning Burlington will Philly 912. The feels like in Philadelphia. We'll be in the single digits when you wake up on Friday morning Diane. So ginger some areas already got more snow in this one storm and they usually see all season. Yes or at least definitely last season you remember your nearest city is spent almost five years since we've seen a flood in one storm we really haven't you can feel. The excitement almost out here or in. Kind of disdain for the second was snow depending on who you are because it really has been a while I have a two year old turning three he'd never seen it he was very excited this morning. And we'll hope with a little ones can get out there make a snowman and at least enjoy some fun that this can provide chief meteorologist changes you Forrest thanks ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.