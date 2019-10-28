Transcript for North Carolina man battling cancer wins $200,000 lottery on his last day of chemo

A north taught a man who just won 200000 dollars in a lottery scratch ticket has. Quite a story to tell he bought the ticket on the way to his final chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer. He says when he scratched tip off at the store he saw lots of zeros. And pros he plans to use the money. To pay force medical bills.

