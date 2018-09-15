Transcript for North Carolinians will not quit in the face of a challenge: NC governor

This storm eventually. We'll leave our state. We in North Carolina had been through tough storms. And this one is sure testing us. But now is the time for us to persevere. I have never known north Carolinians. To quit. In the face of a challenge. And we're not about to start.

