North Carolinians will not quit in the face of a challenge: NC governor

Florence is "testing us," Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference.
0:23 | 09/15/18

Transcript for North Carolinians will not quit in the face of a challenge: NC governor
This storm eventually. We'll leave our state. We in North Carolina had been through tough storms. And this one is sure testing us. But now is the time for us to persevere. I have never known north Carolinians. To quit. In the face of a challenge. And we're not about to start.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

