Transcript for North Central University announces scholarship honoring George Floyd

On behalf of nor central university. I want to welcome the Floyd family tort campus. This is truly an un deserved honor for our university. I've been praying all week. That this sacred space would be calm in table the healing. For the Floyd cam link for the city of Minneapolis and for the world that is grieving. Beyond these walls. In just a moment I want to offer a brief prayer. But before I offer that brief prayer I just want to announce as president of the school. The institution of the George. Floyd memorial scholarship. Even even before announcing the scholarships yesterday unsolicited over 53000. Dollars was handed to me. To contribute toward the educational promise of aspiring young black American leaders. But here's what I really want to say. Far beyond North Central University I'm now challenging every. University president in the United States of America. To establish your own George Floyd memorial scholarship. One. So people across this nation can give to the college of their choice. It is time to invest like never before in a new generation of young black Americans. Who are poised and ready to take a leadership on our nation. So university presidents let's step up together. Owner invite you now to pray with me if you will. Lord your word in proverbs 31 is dynamically clear. It says to speak. For those who cannot speak for themselves. Insured justice. For those being crushed. Yes speak up for the poor and the helpless. And see that they get justice. Lord we are asking today for you to take this table of healing here in Minneapolis today. And multiply this healing all over this nation. As part of that now never fading voice crying out on behalf of those who have been and who are now being crushed. In body and spirit. At this table of healing today lord. We ask that you touch deployed family with super natural comfort in grace. That they may be granted a few moments of respite. As her beloved father and brother and son is remembered in a way that honors his life in his personal faith in Jesus Christ. At this table of healing we are asking do more to show us the way to. Our city and nation are becoming rightfully despondent. With neighbors set against neighbor. Help us to repent. Not just seek to restore. As a nation that cities as universities. And as religious communities. Shield make new would help us old lord rebuild our national family. And finally lord at this table of healing today. We are asking you to search our hearts. Pastors rabbis priests he moms business leaders politicians and educators. Help us reconcile our failed witness. And lead us forward as caring neighbors and diligent gatekeepers of mutuality and mercy. Guide this generation to change the national narrative on race and power. And change all of our hearts. Until they match your heart. We ask all of these things in the name above all names. Jesus Christ. Men.

