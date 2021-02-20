By the Numbers: America’s $4 billion commitment to global vaccinations

More
The Biden administration pledges to help deliver more vaccines to poor countries to help control the pandemic globally, without impacting U.S. vaccine supply.
1:17 | 02/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: America’s $4 billion commitment to global vaccinations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"The Biden administration pledges to help deliver more vaccines to poor countries to help control the pandemic globally, without impacting U.S. vaccine supply.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76008515","title":"By the Numbers: America’s $4 billion commitment to global vaccinations","url":"/US/video/numbers-americas-billion-commitment-global-vaccinations-76008515"}