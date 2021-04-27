By the Numbers: The battle between rock legend Neil Young and Spotify

Rock star Neil Young pulled his music off Spotify, giving up 60% of his streaming business, because Spotify refused to kick off podcaster Joe Rogan, who is accused of spreading COVID misinformation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live