By the Numbers: Early data shows real-world COVID-19 vaccine success

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically in populations with high vaccination rates, preliminary data shows.
1:03 | 01/27/21

Transcript for By the Numbers: Early data shows real-world COVID-19 vaccine success

