By the Numbers: Earth Overshoot Day

It’s only July, and humans have already reached the “Earth Overshoot Day” when the demand for the Earth's ecological resources exceeds what the planet can regenerate.
1:06 | 07/30/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Earth Overshoot Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

