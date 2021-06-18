24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

By the Numbers: Emma Raducanu’s epic US open run

A look at 18-year-old tennis phenom Emma Raducanu&rsquo;s historic women&rsquo;s championship win at the U.S. Open. She's the first British woman to win a major tournament in 44 years.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live