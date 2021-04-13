By the Numbers: The evolving American family

More
A new Census Bureau study finds that more American children live only with their mothers.
1:00 | 04/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: The evolving American family

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"A new Census Bureau study finds that more American children live only with their mothers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77033522","title":"By the Numbers: The evolving American family","url":"/US/video/numbers-evolving-american-family-77033522"}