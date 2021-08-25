By the Numbers: Kathy Hochul makes history as 1st female New York governor

New York finally has a female governor, but nationwide, only 18% of states currently have a woman at the helm, and 19 states have never in their history had a female governor.
1:02 | 08/25/21

