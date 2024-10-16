By the Numbers: Pandemic-era car loans put people underwater

Pandemic-era car buyers had to shell out big bucks for both new and used vehicles because of dips in inventory, and today increasingly find themselves owing more in loans than their car is worth.

October 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live