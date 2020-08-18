By the Numbers: Remote learning drives up child care costs

More
With children out of school, families face punishing child care costs that may force some parents out of the workforce.
1:05 | 08/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Remote learning drives up child care costs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"With children out of school, families face punishing child care costs that may force some parents out of the workforce. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72430791","title":"By the Numbers: Remote learning drives up child care costs","url":"/US/video/numbers-remote-learning-drives-child-care-costs-72430791"}