By the Numbers: Where Republican senators stand on removing Trump

More
The latest ABC News tally of where GOP senators stand on removing the president, and their past loyalties.
0:53 | 01/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Where Republican senators stand on removing Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"The latest ABC News tally of where GOP senators stand on removing the president, and their past loyalties. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75262160","title":"By the Numbers: Where Republican senators stand on removing Trump","url":"/US/video/numbers-republican-senators-stand-removing-trump-75262160"}