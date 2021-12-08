By the Numbers: Rising prices may be leveling off

More
The July Consumer Price Index shows early signs that inflation may be leveling off on some products, like used cars, but other categories are still seeing increasing prices.
1:26 | 08/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Rising prices may be leveling off

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"The July Consumer Price Index shows early signs that inflation may be leveling off on some products, like used cars, but other categories are still seeing increasing prices.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79413051","title":"By the Numbers: Rising prices may be leveling off","url":"/US/video/numbers-rising-prices-leveling-off-79413051"}