By the Numbers: Spider-Man’s blockbuster weekend

The new film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” becomes the biggest grossing film of 2021 in just its opening weekend and the second-largest opening of all time.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live