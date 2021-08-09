By the Numbers: Teen phenoms take over US Open

More
Three teens advanced to the men’s and women’s singles quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for the first time since 2001.
1:24 | 09/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Teen phenoms take over US Open

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"Three teens advanced to the men’s and women’s singles quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for the first time since 2001.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79885464","title":"By the Numbers: Teen phenoms take over US Open","url":"/US/video/numbers-teen-phenoms-us-open-79885464"}