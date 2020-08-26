Transcript for By the Numbers: How Trump has reshaped the courts

As we head into night three of the RNC and a headlining speech by vice president Mike Pence. We expect your some strong appeals to social conservative voters so. Tonight would like to take a look by the numbers of how president trump has been shaping the federal courts including the Supreme Court. In what will likely be one of his longest lasting legacies. So far president trump is put in place 203 senate confirmed federal judges with lifetime appointments. Today 25% of all active federal judges are trump appointees fees include 53 appeals court judges they're the powerful regional judges who often get the last word on far reaching legal and social justice issues. President Obama successfully appointed only 55 appeals court judges in all eight years of his presidency. Trouble is already put two justices on the Supreme Court Neel Gore's itch and Greg Kavanagh the same number as President Obama during both of his terms. Trumps judges have been reliably conservative also 75% of the men. 85% white.

