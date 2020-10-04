By the numbers: Ventilator supply in the US

More
COVID-19 cases rise and hospitals work to find lifesaving ventilator machines.
1:08 | 04/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the numbers: Ventilator supply in the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"COVID-19 cases rise and hospitals work to find lifesaving ventilator machines.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70074606","title":"By the numbers: Ventilator supply in the US","url":"/US/video/numbers-ventilator-supply-us-70074606"}