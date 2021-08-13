By the Numbers: Wasted vaccine doses

More
An ABC News analysis examines which states have wasted thousands of COVID-19 doses since vaccinations began, with tens of thousands more set to expire in the coming weeks.
1:28 | 08/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Wasted vaccine doses

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"An ABC News analysis examines which states have wasted thousands of COVID-19 doses since vaccinations began, with tens of thousands more set to expire in the coming weeks. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79432822","title":"By the Numbers: Wasted vaccine doses","url":"/US/video/numbers-wasted-vaccine-doses-79432822"}