By the Numbers: New York City’s large homeless population

More
With nearly 79,000 homeless people living in New York City, approximately 17,000 of them live in crowded, overpopulated group shelters, making social distancing a challenge.
1:15 | 04/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: New York City’s large homeless population

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:15","description":"With nearly 79,000 homeless people living in New York City, approximately 17,000 of them live in crowded, overpopulated group shelters, making social distancing a challenge.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70152211","title":"By the Numbers: New York City’s large homeless population ","url":"/US/video/numbers-york-citys-large-homeless-population-70152211"}