Transcript for Nurse likely killed by celebratory gunfire: Police

A Texas woman was killed on New Year's Eve by what police say may have been celebratory gunfire in Houston area. 61 year old believed by Ashford was setting off fireworks with family and friends. When she clutched her body and said I think I've been shocked she fell to the ground and died. We have a they did citizen on our hands. If it was celebratory gunfire all want retribution I want the person. That is responsible for this to be held accountable. The family deserves that. Authorities believe the gunfire came from outside the family's immediate neighbor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.