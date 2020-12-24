Nurse recovers after 8 months of battling coronavirus

Merlin Pambuan, an intensive care unit nurse at St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, California, was released after spending eight months as a COVID-19 patient.
0:50 | 12/24/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Nurse recovers after 8 months of battling coronavirus
Okay. For real salt you're spying. Because. Look at me. You know I'm going home and I am looking. Old.

