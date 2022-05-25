NY library removes Pride displays from children's sections, stoking outrage

The Smithtown Library on Long Island plans on removing all LGBTQ Pride displays and Pride-related books on display from the children’s sections after the library board voted to shun them.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live