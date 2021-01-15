Transcript for NY passenger bus hangs off overpass in the Bronx after crash

Raiding overnight a dangerous crash left half of a public bus in New York City dangling off the highway overpass check it out. Rescuers in the Bronx say the front half of the bus fell about fifty feet. After crashing through a barrier the back remained on the ramp driver was seriously injured seven others were also treated at the hospital.

