NY passenger bus hangs off overpass in the Bronx after crash

More
At least seven to eight people, including the bus driver, were injured in the accident.
0:18 | 01/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NY passenger bus hangs off overpass in the Bronx after crash
Raiding overnight a dangerous crash left half of a public bus in New York City dangling off the highway overpass check it out. Rescuers in the Bronx say the front half of the bus fell about fifty feet. After crashing through a barrier the back remained on the ramp driver was seriously injured seven others were also treated at the hospital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"At least seven to eight people, including the bus driver, were injured in the accident.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75272521","title":"NY passenger bus hangs off overpass in the Bronx after crash","url":"/US/video/ny-passenger-bus-hangs-off-overpass-bronx-crash-75272521"}