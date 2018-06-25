NY teen killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, was dragged from a bodega and slashed in the neck with a machete.
1:33 | 06/25/18

Video Transcript
NY teen killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

