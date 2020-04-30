Former NYC health commissioner points out health disparities between races

More
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Mary Bassett blames the structure of society for the disproportionate death rates between black and white people in New York City.
2:12 | 04/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former NYC health commissioner points out health disparities between races

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:12","description":"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Mary Bassett blames the structure of society for the disproportionate death rates between black and white people in New York City. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70439635","title":"Former NYC health commissioner points out health disparities between races","url":"/US/video/nyc-health-commissioner-points-health-disparities-races-70439635"}