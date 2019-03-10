Transcript for NYC man wrongfully convicted released from prison after serving 26 years

We'll walk free today after more than 25 years in prison for crying he did not commit has callus weeks was convicted of murder in 1993 but today. A judge threw out that conviction after witnesses recanted their stories. Eyewitnesses report and. I think Carlos weeks spent more than half his life in state prison yelled he was twenty years old when he was arrested. And was released today. At the age of 46. He stepped out of Brooklyn Supreme Court a free man after yes spending 26 years in state prison. For a murder. He did not commit. The case went back to 1993. A shoot out in Bedford Stuyvesant the left one man dead and ten year old girl shot in the face caught in the crossfire. Brooklyn DA's conviction review unit looked into it. And concluded that the entire case was based on two eyewitnesses. Who apparently lied to detectives. What's more. An alibi witness was never called by the prosecution. So that is to say David Carlos weeks should never been convicted should never have gone to prison for Eid day let alone 26 years. David just throughout the conviction and weeks will now get on. With the rest of his life. The store sales feeling good and happy to be out and I hope Gonzales and continues to his conviction do you your workers there's a lot of guys that get immediate. Thank you very much. Oh great I feel great are you angry. Lab great. It's bittersweet. Today it's it's great to free that's exonerate him. But there was also a painful thing to reach out. So mob aren't the victims' families in these cases it to say that. There was no justice for what happened in their cases of he's always very bittersweet. Events in the DA's office. For the DA's conviction review unit was launched in 2014 under the late DA Ken Thompson. And it's continued under Eric Gonzales adds that 27 convictions have been overturned. Eighty cases are still slated for review.

